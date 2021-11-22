ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

For the first time, a Black Santa will greet kids at U.S. Disney parks

aspenpublicradio.org
 7 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. For the first time, American Disney parks have a Black Santa greeting kids at...

www.aspenpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

These Eye-Catching Outdoor Christmas Decorations Just Keep Getting Better

For decades, neighbors have been trying to outdo each other with their outdoor displays at Christmas. From Clark Griswold to Darren McGavin, Ralphie’s foul-mouthed father, holiday movies portray a minefield of tactics used to achieve the status of “Best Christmas Decorations on the Block.” This competition has now moved into real life (although it was always based on reality anyway), thanks to frequent news reports and viral videos of decked-out houses dancing to Christmas carols and organized Christmas light tours through towns across America. To join in the fun, even just a little, you’ll need to invest in some of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Inside the Magic

Guests Take Cover as First Snowfall Stuns Disney Park

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at one Disney Park, and we are not talking about an excessive amount of snoap being sprayed out of a cannon. When Guests visit Disney World, they are never able to see much of a winter wonderland, even if all of the Parks are heavily decorated for the holidays. Being in Central Florida, Orlando may get a slight chill, but snow is not ever in the forecast. That being said, snow is possible in other Disney Parks around the world. Today marked a significant moment in the Disneyland Paris holiday season as both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Experienced their first snowfall of the year!
ORLANDO, FL
Las Vegas Weekly

6 Things to Do at Cowboy Christmas in Las Vegas

It’s finally time for Cowboy Christmas, a Las Vegas tradition since 1986! As the only official gift show of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Cowboy Christmas boasts more than 500,000 square-feet of show space and features more than 350 exhibitors from across the United States. The perfect shopping destination, Cowboy Christmas is the place to find unique products including custom-made jewelry, western wear, boots and spurs, furniture, original art, handmade crafts and home goods.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
ComicBook

Disney Fans Respond to New Diverse Santa Claus Being Added to Theme Parks

Disney generated major headlines with the recent announcement that Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in California are both debuting black Santa Clauses to greet park guests, for the first time ever. Disney quietly started (forgive the term) integrating the new black Santas into the parks without any formal announcement – for an understandable reason (that it took this long). However, while Disney didn't ring any holiday bells to signal this milestone change in its policy, Disney parkgoers have done the job for them all too well, by sharing their surprise and delight about Black Santa's Disney park debut on social media.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: More Character Meet and Greets are BACK in Disney World

Over the last couple of months, we’ve seen several things return to “normal” in Disney World. Buffets are back at some restaurants, we recently watched the first parade since March 2020, and almost ALL the Disney World hotels are now open. Some of the most exciting things to come back were character meet and greets in the parks. We just saw the return of MORE meet and greets — check out the photos here!
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

The Secret to Seeing Santa OUTSIDE of the Theme Parks in Disney World

You can see Santa in a number of spots in Disney World this year. In Animal Kingdom, you’ll find Santa on a boat. In Hollywood Studios, Santa appears in a special motorcade. You can also spot him during Very Merriest After Hours in Magic Kingdom, and Santa will soon arrive in EPCOT. But, what if you don’t have a park ticket? Well, you could still see Santa if you follow some special steps!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Christmas#Greeting#A Martinez#U S Disney#American Disney#Santa#Copyright Npr
SFGate

Disney Cruise Line becomes first to add vaccine requirement for kids as young as 5

Disney Cruise Line will require passengers 5 and older to be fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of Jan. 13, the operator said Wednesday. The cruise line, which operates four ships, became the first to update its vaccine policy with a mandate for young kids since they became eligible for the coronavirus vaccine this month. The White House said Wednesday that an estimated 2.6 million children in that age group have gotten their first shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
CinemaBlend

These Disney Black Friday Deals Will Save You Money While Also Helping Kids In Need

Today is Black Friday and that means that basically anybody that sells anything is offering deals. If you’re in the market to get something for yourself at a good price, or just looking to save some cash while starting your holiday shopping, it’s a great time for it. But if you’re in the market for anything Disney, you can also save some money by buying gifts for kids you don’t even know who could use the extra support this time of year.
SHOPPING
KMPH.com

Santa flys into River Park in Fresno on Black Friday

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) gave Santa the “all clear” for his annual grand entrance helicopter arrival at River Park Shopping Center on Black Friday. Santa arrived at the Shops at River Park at 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot on the northeast corner of Hwy 41 & Nees Ave.
FRESNO, CA
cityofniceville.org

Santa in the Park

Santa Claus is coming to the Niceville Children's Park on Saturday, December 4th from 5-8 pm. Enjoy activities, crafts, refreshments, and fun for the whole family!. For more information, please call 850-642-3535 (Children's Park) or 850-279-6436 x1514 (Library)
NICEVILLE, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Mr. Tree In North Park Gets A Holiday Makeover

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years. Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes. A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next. But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out. (Photo Credit: John Shumway) On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator. The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page. This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy