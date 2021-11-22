ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Book Your Own Private Outdoor Sauna Pod With An Incredible View Of Ohio’s Hocking Hills

Spending time in the great outdoors is easily one of the best parts of life in Ohio. The beautiful scenery, fresh air, and bountiful natural attractions are what make the Buckeye State so remarkable. And while hiking is often the best way to enjoy nature, today’s feature attraction requires little to no effort and is actually more akin to a spa experience. The Hocking Hills Sauna Pods are private outdoor cedar saunas set up so that visitors can enjoy breathtaking scenery all the while reaping the benefits of the therapeutic treatment. You owe it to yourself to try this private outdoor sauna experience in Ohio at least once!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385ukE_0d3yQSIA00
For those who love exploring the great outdoors, Ohio's famed Hocking Hills region will not disappoint.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOjOn_0d3yQSIA00
Whether you've spent the day hiking, exploring, or are simply looking for a gorgeous view, we recommend checking out the Hocking Hills Sauna Pods.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGpuA_0d3yQSIA00
Tucked away in the Hocking Hills State Park region, these private pods are part of the Chalets Hocking Hills property.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3beXHR_0d3yQSIA00
Visitors can drive right up to their sauna pod, which is a barrel-shaped, cedar sauna with a floor-to-ceiling fish-eye view of the landscape.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHJd3_0d3yQSIA00
These healing pods promote healthy circulation and sweat, allowing you to rest and restore after a long drive or hike.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODbCV_0d3yQSIA00
As you can see, the view from the inside will not disappoint. Each sauna pod can comfortably accommodate up to four people.

What are your thoughts on this private outdoor sauna experience in Ohio? Be sure to tell us in the comments below! For more information, including rates and availability, be sure to visit the official Hocking Hills Sauna Pods website. You can also follow Chalets in Hocking Hills on Facebook to learn more about the nearby accommodations and cabins.

