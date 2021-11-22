ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

This chart shows Aaron Donald is still dominating despite his high double-team rate

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483WdD_0d3yQIi800

Aaron Donald has evolved into the most dominant defender in the NFL over the years for the Los Angeles Rams, which has caused offenses to center their attention on containing him. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has gotten double-teamed quite often in recent seasons, and that remains the same in 2021.

Despite being double-teamed at such a high rate this season, Donald continues to reign supreme as an elite interior defender in his age-30 season.

Donald is in a class of his own when it comes to winning his pass-rushing reps whenever he’s double-teamed. The next closest defender to Donald in pass-rush win rate combined with double-team rate is J.J. Watt, who will miss the rest of the season for the Arizona Cardinals. Donald’s 27% pass-rush win rate is the highest among all defensive tackles and is just 1% shy of the league leader, Jadeveon Clowney.

Through the first 10 games of the season for the Rams, Donald has recorded 45 combined tackles, nine tackles for a loss, six sacks, three deflections, and one forced fumble. Even though he isn’t leading the Defensive Player of the Year conversation thus far, Donald is still having a fantastic season for Los Angeles.

The six-time All-Pro will hope to put together a strong finish to the season with Von Miller and Leonard Floyd rushing off of the edge on both sides. Donald will get an opportunity to add to his production in Week 12 in a pivotal road game versus Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Before the season got underway, Donald jokingly said that he’s beginning to feel older entering his eighth season in the league. While Donald might feel older, his performance on the field isn’t showing any signs of him slowing down anytime soon.

Comments / 0

Related
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

In Rams-Packers, Aaron Donald returns to scene of the crying

THOUSAND OAKS — The last time Aaron Donald saw Lambeau Field, it was through tears. Donald’s eyes glistened and he was consoled by teammates as he stood on the sideline and watched the Rams’ season tick away in the Green Bay Packers’ 32-18 victory in the second round of the NFC playoffs last January.
NFL
Yardbarker

1 Stat Displays The Continued Dominance Of Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald has been one of the most elite players in the NFL ever since he entered the league in 2014. The Los Angeles Rams defender has made seven Pro Bowls, is a six-time All-Pro, and routinely finishes with over 10 sacks every season. Donald is at six so far...
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Aaron Donald knows his emotional play can energize the Rams vs. Green Bay

With tears welling in his eyes, Aaron Donald stood on the Lambeau Field sideline lamenting an opportunity that got away. That is the enduring image from the Rams' NFC divisional-round playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers last season. "I just care," Donald said this week when asked about his...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Arizona Cardinals#Sethwalder#The Rams Donald#The Green Bay Packers
New York Post

Brittany Matthews fires back at ESPN analyst over ‘broken’ Patrick Mahomes criticism

Brittany Matthews has a message for Chiefs critics: “Never doubt” Patrick Mahomes. Following the Chiefs’ 41-14 statement win over the Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes’ fiancée took to Twitter to call out those who have been critical of Kansas City this season, the offense, specifically. “Saying Patrick is broken is...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Announces Kyler Murray’s Status For Week 11

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has participated in every practice session this week. However, that doesn’t mean he’s a lock to start this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. Moments ago, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed Murray’s status for Week 11. Kingsbury said Murray will be a game-time decision for...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
New York Post

Rex Ryan rips Mike McCarthy over ‘horrendous’ Dak Prescott decision

Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy