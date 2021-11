The shortest day of the year is full of possibilities. What’s known as the winter solstice (or the first day of winter) is a phenomenon that happens due to the Earth’s tilted axis, and cultures all over the world have turned the longest night of the year into something worth celebrating. For many, this means a family feast—whether that’s Yalda in Iran, Dongzhi in China, or Dongji in Korea. It’s also a day to join in a light-filled festival or ponder an ancient mystery at a ruin.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO