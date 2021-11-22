ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The belt is what matters’ - Daniel Cormier tells fighters to pick title shots over ‘money fights’

Cover picture for the articleOver the recent years, there’s been an increase in the demand for “money fights” in MMA. Dustin Poirier, for one, went for a third...

firstsportz.com

Daniel Cormier reveals shocking list of Top 5 boxers in UFC history

The biggest argument in the MMA world right now is “who the best MMA boxer is” and former two-division champion, MMA analyst, Daniel Cormier has revealed his list for the five greatest MMA history. The list is…interesting to say the least. After Conor McGregor and Petr Yan went back and...
UFC
firstsportz.com

“My arguments are the best,” Former 2-division champ Daniel Cormier defends UFC Champion’s position as an all-time great in modern-day MMA

Daniel Cormier has accomplished and gone enough through the sport of mixed martial arts, that many fans and pros of the sport look at him as an all-time great in some aspects. First off one of the many prestigious mixed-martial artists that have competed and won medals in the Olympic games. A man who won the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix in the initial stage of his career. Finally, at the top of his career, the second man to hold two-UFC titles at different weight divisions simultaneously, and the first man to defend them both.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Video | Petr Yan had Daniel Cormier in tears with his interpretation of TJ Dillashaw

UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan had MMA analyst Daniel Cormier in tears with his interpretation of divisional rival TJ Dillashaw. Yan was on Fight Island last month to fight Cory Sandhagen for the interim UFC bantamweight title. Ahead of the fight, Yan met with members of the UFC broadcast team including play-by-play announcer Jon Anik and color commentator Cormier. Yan was joking around with Cormier when he was asked to show him his best Dillashaw impression. Watch the impression of Dillashaw that Yan made, and see how much he made Cormier laugh.
UFC
mmanews.com

Daniel Cormier Mocks ‘Hilarious’ Sobriety Claim From Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier is not buying the claims of sobriety of Jon Jones. Jones recently made the statement that he was 60 days sober in the wake of the domestic violence charges that saw him allegedly assaulting his fiancée and headbutting a cop car while intoxicated. The only problem with this claim is the fact that, at the time of Jones posting this tweet, he was only 58 days removed from that incident in Las Vegas.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Daniel Cormier Ripped By Nate Diaz, RDA Over ‘Best MMA Boxer’ List

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has gotten under the skin of some over his ‘Best MMA Boxers’ list, including Nate Diaz and Rafael dos Anjos. Cormier, along with his DC & RC co-host Ryan Clark, revealed their ‘Top MMA Boxers of All-Time’ lists earlier this week. This comes amidst the ongoing debate and conversation about who the best boxer in the UFC is today.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier shares his thoughts on the greatest boxer in MMA history

Former UFC double champion and current fight analyst Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on who is the greatest boxer in MMA history. There has been much chatter lately about who the best boxer in the sport of MMA is. Max Holloway has said that it’s him, but we’ve also had Petr Yan saying that he is, and now we even have someone like Sean Woodson saying he’s one of the best boxers in the game. There are plenty of fighters in mixed martial arts who are sharp with their hands, but if you ask Cormier, there is one fighter who stands out above the rest when it comes to boxing.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA Today

'Money fights' or title shots? Daniel Cormier urges fighters to choose championship opportunities

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier recognizes a change in the fight game as some top fighters are seeking out “money fights” over title opportunities. As a light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Cormier’s biggest paydays were his title fights against Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, but understands that championship fights may not be the best option for some fighters today, especially with former champ-champ Conor McGregor around.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos unimpressed with Daniel Cormier’s Top MMA Boxers list

Every time Max Holloway competes, the argument around the best boxer in MMA reignites. Of course, it’s all opinion, and different analysts value different aspects of boxing more than others. Holloway, for example, is likely to be number one on a list prioritizing offense, but anyone critical of his defense may be knocking him down a few notches. Either way, it’s all for fun, right?
COMBAT SPORTS
punditarena.com

Sean Brady discusses awkward post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier had a rather unfortunate interview with Sean Brady after Brady defeated Michael Chiesa at UFC Vegas 43. Despite starting off well and even playing down the awkwardness quite well, Cormier forgot Brady’s name and kept pushing for a call-out. The callout. Brady claims he isn’t the kind of...
UFC
fightsports.tv

Former UFC Double Champion Daniel Cormier Offers Advice To Rising UFC Stars

Daniel Cormier talked about the new trend — when top fighters prefer the money fighters over title shots — and said that they should choose the title shot instead no matter what. Cormier, a former double champion’s, biggest salary days were against Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, both for the...
UFC
MiddleEasy

Henry Cejudo Responds To Daniel Cormier Over Training With Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo has responded to Daniel Cormier after the latter took offense at him training with Jon Jones. Jones was recently kicked out of Jackson-Wink following his arrest for domestic battery charges in September following the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony. He would later make headlines when it was recently...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Daniel Cormier’s net worth in 2021

Daniel Cormier is a multi-time champion in the UFC and is a well-renowned mixed martial artist and wrestler even before his rise to fame. In this article, we’ll take a look at Daniel Cormier’s net worth in 2021. Daniel Cormier’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $6 million. Celebrity Net Worth...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Justin Gaethje: ‘Not even Daniel Cormier can challenge’ my title shot claim, happy to defend belt against Islam Makhachev

Justin Gaethje knows he’s the most deserving person for a shot at the UFC lightweight title no matter what Daniel Cormier or Khabib Nurmagomedov have to say otherwise. Just a week prior to his epic war with Michael Chandler at UFC 268, Gaethje got into a war of words with Cormier after he worked as a commentator during Islam Makhachev’s win over Dan Hooker. Following Makhachev’s first-round submission win, Cormier asked the Russian if he felt like the performance was enough to leapfrog over Gaethje as the new No. 1 contender in the division.
UFC
SPORTbible

