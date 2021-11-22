ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots super fan makes longest road trip yet from Foxborough to L.A.

By Angelique Fiske
Patriots.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Scheinbart is used to putting miles on his car in honor of the Patriots. As a season ticket member, he has been making the 550-mile roundtrip trek to Gillette Stadium for years, but he doesn't just draw the line at home games. Every season, Scheinbart hits the road...

www.patriots.com

FanSided

NFL’s schedule change screws Patriots out of full bye week

Rival NFL fans take the time to joke each and every year about how the league favors the New England Patriots — from refs helping out their cause to the schedule constantly benefitting them. Everyone’s always looking for an angle to devalue this franchise’s success for the last two-plus decades.
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots notebook: Key absences across NFL create easier road as New England makes playoff push

Over the last three weeks, the New England Patriots have effectively resurrected their season, as they now head into Week 10 riding a three-game winning streak that has them in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC. That's a pretty significant leap from where this club was just a short time ago when they fell to 2-4 on the season (0-4 at Gillette Stadium) after an overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. It was at that stage where it seemed like the club was on the brink of another lost season. However, they've since turned the tide, and now the ceiling to how far New England can go feels like it's much higher.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Browns: Fan Notes from the Game

This is starting to feel a little more familiar. Four straight Victory Mondays in a row now, and four straight convincing wins from the New England Patriots. With their absolute beatdown of the Cleveland Browns, this might be a team that nobody wants to face right now. And it was painfully obvious that Cleveland didn’t want to be there about halfway through the very first quarter, which made yesterday’s game my favorite kind: relaxing, enjoyable, and no sweat stains on my recliner from stressing my way through a three hour ordeal.
NFL
State
Arizona State
Beaumont Enterprise

Mattress Mack makes huge bet on Patriots to win Super Bowl

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, fresh off losing out on a $35.6 million payout when the Astros lost the World Series earlier this month, is back at it again. McIngvale bet $2 million on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl, placing the wagers at two Penn-owned sportsbooks, Barstool and The Score, on Friday. McIngvale got 23-to-1 odds on the Patriots, who are currently 7-4 and sit as the fifth seed in the AFC in the playoffs, but have won five straight games.
NFL
FanSided

3 stats that prove Patriots are Super Bowl contenders

Don’t look now, but the New England Patriots have rattled off five straight wins and currently own the second-best point differential (+123) of any team in the NFL following their 25-0 shutout of the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. Given that Tom Brady is no longer around, folks are going to...
NFL
Patriots.com

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed P Corliss Waitman to the practice squad. Waitman, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers out of South Alabama on April 28, 2020. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder spent the 2020 season on the Pittsburgh practice squad. He was released by Pittsburgh on May 3, 2021 and was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders on July 26, 2021. Waitman was released by the Raiders at the end of training camp on Aug. 23, 2021. He finished his college career at South Alabama with a putting average of 41.7.
NFL
Patriots.com

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | How to Watch. The AFC East-leading New England Patriots enter this week with a five-game winning streak, the longest streak in the NFL. The Patriots look to extend their streak to six straight wins when they host the Tennessee Titans, the team with the best record in the AFC at 8-3. This week's game will be the first meeting between the Patriots and the Titans since the first round of the AFC playoffs on Jan. 4, 2020 when the Titans knocked the Patriots out of the postseason with a 20-13 victory.
NFL
Patriots.com

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. What to watch for: "They have every blitz that you could choose to use." That's how Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels described the Titans, and after rookie quarterback Mac Jones saw a steady diet of blitzes from the Falcons last week, expect more of the same this week. How Jones handles the blitz figures to play a significant role in the outcome.
NFL
Patriots.com

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

On Sunday, the streaking 7-4 New England Patriots will welcome the 8-3 Tennessee Titans in a key battle for AFC supremacy with the top seed in the conference potentially on the line. The Titans rolled off a six-game win streak before getting beat at home last weekend by the Houston...
NFL
Patriots.com

Patriots Sign DL Niles Scott to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Niles Scott to the practice squad. Scott, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco on April 30, 2018 out of Frostburg State. The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder spent part of the 2018 season on the San Francisco and Denver practice squads before being signed to the Cincinnati 53-man roster, where he played in six games and registered four total tackles. Scott spent the 2019 season on injured reserve with the Bengals. He signed with Buffalo right before training camp in 2020 but was released prior to the start of the regular season. Scott was signed to the Las Vegas practice squad on Dec. 14, 2020 for the final three weeks of the season. He spent time on the Las Vegas and Tennessee practice squads this season. Scott was released by the Tennessee on Nov. 23, 2021.
NFL
Patriots.com

UNH men's soccer team treated to flight on AirKraft to NCAA tournament game

The Patriots plane is on the move again, and this time, it touched down in Oregon for a big game on Sunday. We know what you're thinking: Oregon doesn't have an NFL team. No, it sure doesn't, but there is still a big game for a New England team taking place this weekend. The University of New Hampshire men's soccer team is set to face Oregon State in the NCAA Tournament, and they got a lift from the local NFL team.
NFL
CBS Boston

News & Notes For Patriots-Titans

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are hosting the Titans on Sunday, and to help get you ready for that matchup, Levan Reid has this week’s news and notes. –The Patriots are riding a five-game winning streak. That’s the longest streak in the NFL –This will be the 45th overall meeting between the Pats and the Titans/Oilers. New England leads the series 25-18-1 –The Patriots are 18-7-1 in home games against the Titans. That includes 5-1 and Gillette Stadium. –The Patriots lead the NFL with 18 interceptions. The Patriots have returned three interceptions for touchdowns the season. –The Patriots shut out the Atlanta Falcons last week...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Reclaim First Place With Blowout Win Over Titans

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were bumped out of first place in the AFC East on Thanksgiving. It didn’t take them long to reclaim their spot. The Patriots applied a slow-and-steady approach on Sunday, turning a 16-13 halftime lead into a 36-13 advantage in the fourth quarter. That score held for the final, as the Patriots improved to 8-4 on the season, winning their sixth straight game. Mac Jones was solid yet again, completing 23 of his 32 passes (71.9 percent) for 310 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had two rushes for 11 yards, while taking two sacks...
NFL
Patriots.com

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Titans

The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
NFL
Patriots.com

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

Patriots win sixth in a row – 15th winning streak of six or more since 2001. Patriots surpass 2020 season win total of 7 wins with 8th win of the year. ·Patriots improve to 6-1 in the AFC. Patriots finish the month of November 4-0 for 28th undefeated month since...
NFL

