Patriots super fan makes longest road trip yet from Foxborough to L.A.

Over the last three weeks, the New England Patriots have effectively resurrected their season, as they now head into Week 10 riding a three-game winning streak that has them in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC. That's a pretty significant leap from where this club was just a short time ago when they fell to 2-4 on the season (0-4 at Gillette Stadium) after an overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. It was at that stage where it seemed like the club was on the brink of another lost season. However, they've since turned the tide, and now the ceiling to how far New England can go feels like it's much higher.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO