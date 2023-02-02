Open in App
News 12

9 tips to prepare your vehicle for the frigid temperatures

By News 12 Staff,

2023-02-02

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44b4Ng_0d3yK3LE00

Frigid air can impact your vehicle’s performance.

Battery failures are the primary reason for emergency calls to AAA Northeast in winter months.

“A vehicle’s battery loses 30% of its power when the temperature drops to freezing, and 60% of its power when the temperature is near zero,” said Robert Sinclair Jr., senior manager of media relations for AAA Northeast.

Here are some recommendations for preparing your vehicle for cold weather conditions:

1. EMERGENCY ROADSIDE KIT

Always carry an emergency kit that includes basic tools, a traction aid like sand or non-clumping kitty litter, jumper cables, gloves, flashlight and a charged cellphone.

2. BATTERY AND CHARGING SYSTEM

If it is more than three years old, consider having the battery tested. To start up during a cold snap, your car needs a fully charged battery.

Does your car battery have enough juice to make it through winter? Here are some tips to maintain it .

3. TIRES

Proper inflation is critical. Tires lose one PSI of pressure for every 10 degrees the air temperature drops. Tires also lose about one PSI per month through normal aspiration. Underinflated tires can overheat and blow out. Examine tires for tread depth and uneven wear. Increased tread depth increases traction with the road surface in poor weather conditions and can prevent skids on icy or wet surfaces.

4. COOLANT

Check the coolant level in the overflow tank when the engine is cold. Also, inspect the cooling system hoses for leaks, cracks or loose clamps.

5. OIL

Oil should be changed based on the manufacturer’s recommendations. Synthetic oil can be an advantage in cold weather because it will allow for faster starts.

6. WIPERS

Replace any wiper blade that does not adequately clean the windshield. Wrap wipers in plastic bags before a snowstorm or ice storm to prevent them from becoming stuck to the windshield and damaged.

7. SNOW/ICE

In snow or ice, it is best to not drive. If driving is necessary, drive slowly, refrain from using cruise control, allow for increased following distances between vehicles, and use the accelerator and brake gently. Before you start driving, remove all snow and ice, including the top of your vehicle.

MORE: 20 tips to help you travel safely during winter storms

8. BEFORE DRIVING

Check tire tread. Fill the gas tank. Clear/clean all lights and windows. Ensure the vehicle’s heater and defroster are working properly.

MORE: 17 tricks to help you become a fuel efficient driver

9. SUPPLIES

Keep these supplies handy during the winter: Snow shovel, broom, and ice scraper. Abrasive material such as sand or kitty litter, in case the vehicle gets stuck in the snow.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Lake Ronkonkoma chiropractor arrested for 2nd time on charges he forcibly touched patients
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY2 days ago
Police: Roosevelt woman fighting eviction blows up house, killing herself and 30 cats
Roosevelt, NY1 day ago
Suffolk police: Man, 6-year-old daughter found dead inside West Babylon home
West Babylon, NY2 days ago
Officials: Small plane crash in Lindenhurst kills 1, injures 2
Lindenhurst, NY1 day ago
Police: 14-year-old boy violently robbed on Westchester Avenue
Bronx, NY1 day ago
City of New Rochelle lets residents give input into planned park on Memorial Highway
New Rochelle, NY5 hours ago
Police: Human remains found at Smith Point County Park in Shirley
Shirley, NY8 hours ago
NYC corrections officer from Middletown sentenced to 10 years for stabbing his wife
Middletown, NY3 hours ago
Police: Child suffered serious injuries while in care of Greenwich woman
Greenwich, NY13 hours ago
Police: 2 arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Port Jefferson Station
Port Jefferson Station, NY20 hours ago
Police: 1 person killed, several others hospitalized in multivehicle Bridgeport crash
Bridgeport, CT6 hours ago
Police: Man wanted for burglary at Chick-fil-A in Port Jefferson Station
Port Jefferson Station, NY20 hours ago
Newark accidentally enters into ‘sister city’ deal with fake city
Newark, NY3 hours ago
Newark police release images of suspected gunman still on the loose
Newark, NJ19 hours ago
2 men fatally shot in Newark
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in multi-car crash on Sunrise Highway
Sayville, NY2 days ago
Multiple vehicles involved in crash in Bridgeport; 1 car flipped over
Bridgeport, CT8 hours ago
Women’s History Month: Mount Vernon woman carves path for women in health care
Mount Vernon, NY8 hours ago
Police: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Pomona dies
Pomona, NY16 hours ago
Officials: Five victims killed in Spring Valley house fire identified
Spring Valley, NY1 day ago
Police: Chinese food delivery driver fatally shot in Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Sources: Deadly Spring Valley house fire was electrical, started in the kitchen
Spring Valley, NY13 hours ago
VIDEO: Chopper 12 over the scene of fatal plane crash in Lindenhurst
Lindenhurst, NY1 day ago
Brooklyn family identifies loved one as possible victim in FBI murder case in Ellenville
Ellenville, NY13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy