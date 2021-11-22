Rip Curl Pro Search Taghazout

Japan announced plans Monday to bar all new foreign travellers over the Omicron variant of Covid-19, joining a growing list of countries trying to erect virtual fortresses against the heavily mutated new strain. G7 health ministers are set to meet later in the day to discuss the new strain -- first detected in South Africa -- and the fresh challenge it poses to global efforts to battle the pandemic. The Japanese government has become the latest country to reinstate strict border controls that many had hoped would be a thing of the past, barring all new foreign arrivals just weeks after announcing it would finally allow some visa holders to enter the country. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the country was "in a stronger position against the Omicron variant than other countries," citing voluntary mask-wearing and self-restraints about risk behaviours.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO