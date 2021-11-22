ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant reopens downtown location today

By Jack McLaughlin
614now.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter prolonged closures due to COVID-19, downtown diners will have another option for Mediterranean fare on their plates. Elia Athenian Grill, a fast-casual eatery where diners are able to craft their...

614now.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Popular Fast Food Chain Opening New Location in Town

Grab yourself a burger.Food Photographer David Fedulov/Unsplash. There are times when cooking is not an option, and waiting for a prepared meal at one of the many local establishments isn’t appealing. Perhaps after a long day of work or returning home from a visit down in Tucson, whatever the reason may be, a quick stop at a local fast food joint is easy, and you know exactly what to order. If you’re a fan of Jack in the Box, you’ll have one new option for making that quick food pit stop.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mediterranean#Salad#Dairy#Food Drink#Budd Dairy Food Hall
EatThis

This Major Chicken Chain Is Turning Customers Away From the Drive-Thru

We've all been there: impatiently fidgeting in our car, stomach rumbling, with a dozen cars ahead blocking our path to the drive-thru window. There's nothing quite as painful as a fast-food traffic jam several vehicles deep, especially when we're at our hungriest. While major chain restaurants have recognized the importance of speeding up their drive-thrus, one beloved chicken chain has gone a step further and is encouraging customers to skip the dreaded car line altogether.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's New Burger Debuts at These Locations Today

Today marks the American debut of McDonald's highly anticipated new burger. The chain will begin selling the McPlant at a handful of locations across the country, ushering in a new era of plant-based menu items going as mainstream as it gets. The McPlant will become available at only eight McDonald's...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closing

Grab your food while you still can.Jed Owen/Unsplash. It’s been an uphill battle for restaurants throughout the Valley for nearly two years now. First came the forced shutdown for COVID-19, the delayed returns, and now there are staffing woes and product shortages. All of it adds up to extreme trouble for restaurants trying to simply tread and keep their heads above water. For one local favorite in Tempe, it looks like everything has finally caught up with them.
TEMPE, AZ
EatThis

America's Largest Sandwich Chain Is Bringing Back This Popular Discontinued Item

If there's one kind of story Americans love, it's a comeback story. And in this case, the comeback is one that follows loud complaints from disappointed customers. In the summer of 2020, Subway fans (and some blindsided franchise operators) were outraged when the company decided to cut two of its best-selling sandwiches from the menu. The Roast Beef and Rotisserie Chicken sandwiches were nixed and the move seemed permanent.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Seafood and Lobster Grab-and-Go Restaurants Opening Soon

Lobster is being prepared for you.Joy Real/Unsplash. When it comes to seafood restaurants, most are higher-end establishments, requiring hours of your time to enjoy a quality meal. But what happens when you want to enjoy seafood without all the pomp and circumstance? Your options are generally limited here in The Valley. At least that was the case. Not any more.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mashed

28% Agree This Is The Best Restaurant To Eat At On Thanksgiving

There's no shame in not wanting to deal with the giant Thanksgiving prep and cleanup — trust us, we don't either. Luckily, there are a ton of great options that are open on Thanksgiving Day that you can take your family to, without sacrificing the traditional flavors that you love. Golden Corral will provide its classic, all-you-can-eat buffet with some Thanksgiving twists (via Good Housekeeping). And according to The Daily Meal, in previous years, you could get this all for the low price of $12.99.
RESTAURANTS
Phoenix New Times

These Five Underrated Greater Phoenix Eateries Are Hidden Gems

Phoenix covers 517 square miles. Once you add in the outlying towns, we have a truly massive sprawl in the style typical of Southwestern cities, many of which took shape in the age of the car. This means, too, that we have plenty of space to spread restaurants and bars through. Here are a few of my favorites, highly underrated eateries that I've enjoyed visiting recently.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Ribs and Wings Restaurant Now Open

Grab yourself some wings and ribs today.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. Opening a new restaurant here in Tucson has grown increasingly more difficult in recent months. Many of the new establishments have been in the works since before the pandemic, and many have run into numerous problems along the way. From problems receiving necessary materials due to shipping shortages to finding enough workers to staff a restaurant, few things have worked out in favor of local restaurants. And yet, despite that, Jeffrey Flores, his wife Auxi Navarro, and his siblings Keila and Miguel, have moved forward with the opening of not one but two restaurants.
TUCSON, AZ
614now.com

New restaurant offering “soul food made with love” now open

It only takes a quick drive past new Whitehall eatery Str8 Out the Kitchen to see just how popular the new eatery has been. They opened just last week, on Nov. 9, and already there are regularly lines of customers extending around the building into the street. According to owner...
WHITEHALL, OH
Mashed

Out Of Guy Fieri's Restaurants, This One Was The Biggest Flop

Times Square is known for many things, but buzz and excitement often lead the list. Chef, TV personality, and restaurateur Guy Fieri shares those appeals, so it only seemed natural that he brought "Flavortown" to the Big Apple. The towering 500-seat restaurant, Guy's American Kitchen and Bar, opened in 2012 and managed to keep its doors swinging until the end of 2017, per The Washington Post. Much like the other eateries crammed in the vibrantly lit streets of Times Square, novelty is the main attraction. While the restaurant somehow had a steady enough clientele to keep it afloat for years, it flopped in the sense that the public was far from fans. People almost enjoyed trash-talking the restaurant more than they actually disliked their experience there.
RESTAURANTS
Y-105FM

2nd Location of Popular Rochester Restaurant Closer to Opening

If you've been waiting for the day Los Arcos to open their second location, that day just got a step closer. Their sign is now up on the building. Back in 2019 Los Arcos Kitchen and Cantina opened in September of 2019, in the old Ground Round/Hanger, et al location. Near the end April, 2021, Troy Dunken wrote a story about their plan to open a second location at the old Bakers Square in Northwest Rochester, Minnesota...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy