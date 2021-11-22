In-state DB Travon West believes an offer from Clemson is "close"

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is not a participant in the AFCA coaches poll for the 2021 season, Swinney revealed to reporters Tuesday. Swinney said that he opted out of participating in the poll after the blowback he received from ranking Ohio State outside the top 10 on his ballot ahead of the meeting between the two schools in the College Football Playoff semifinals during the 2020 season.

OHIO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO