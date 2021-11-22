ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis says he plans to bring relief to Floridians at the gas pump

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fM9w7_0d3yGNTz00
Gov. DeSantis at Buc-ee's (WFTV.com News Staff)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that he plans to bring relief at the pump for Floridians.

During the next legislative session, lawmakers will discuss dropping the gas tax in Florida, DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the change would bring in over $1 billion in gas tax relief.

DeSantis said he spoke with gas station leaders across the state and many of them agreed to drop the tax if legislation is approved.

AAA reported Monday that a gallon of gas in Florida jumped 10 cents in just the past week, pushing the state’s average to $3.36 per gallon.

That means fuel in the Sunshine State will be at an eight-year high this Thanksgiving travel season.

In Orlando, drivers might feel slightly less pain at the pump, where a gallon of gas averages $3.34.

Orlando, FL
