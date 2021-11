Members of the JDHS Crimson Bears hockey team are shown in practice before their season opening road trip to Palmer. JDHS won two games and lost one on the trip. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau-Douglas Yadaa.at Kalé hockey team returned to competitive ice last week for the first time in nearly two years, putting in a solid showing in three games on the road against Wasilla, Homer and Colony at the Palmer Invitational, and traveling home with two wins, one loss and a start that last year's seniors missed out on.

