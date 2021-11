With the untimely passing of rapper Young Dolph his words are being replayed as a reminder of the advice he passed to the community. During an epic interview with Drink Champs, the Memphis CEO shared that he is one of the few artists in the genre’s history to achieve the amount of success he has without ever signing a traditional record deal. Despite Young Dolph’s career being plagued by controversy, including multiple attempts on his life he still taught the importance of ownership.

