The Florida Panthers are a very good hockey team. They currently have more standings points (27, to be exact) than any other NHL team. They have generated 66 goals, three more than the high-octane Edmonton Oilers (although Edmonton has one game in hand on the Panthers). They have a goal differential of +23 – tying them with Carolina for the best number in that category this year. They have lost only twice in regulation time, tying them with the Hurricanes and Washington Capitals for the lowest number in that stat this season.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO