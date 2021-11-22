ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Probe finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ of misconduct by Cuomo

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A legislative investigation has found “overwhelming evidence” that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo engaged in sexual...

NEWS10 ABC

Hoylman talks Cuomo report findings, next steps

ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been out of office for three months, but now there’s even more material corroborating the allegations that forced him to resign in disgrace. A scathing 46-page report released by the State Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday was originally supposed to lead to impeachment proceedings, but Cuomo […]
Literary Hub

Impeachment probe confirms: yeah, Cuomo’s book deal was shady.

In April, back when a few Cuomosexuals still roamed New York, the Times Union published interviews with anonymous current and former Cuomo staffers claiming they were given tasks related to Cuomo’s memoir about the COVID-19 pandemic, American Crisis, for which Cuomo had received a whopping $5 million, as part of their governmental duties—violating state law. The Cuomo administration roundly denied it, and a lot has happened since then; but yesterday, the New York State Assembly released its report on its eight-month impeachment investigation, which confirms Cuomo used state staff to author and promote his memoir. The probe also concludes that the Cuomo administration manipulated nursing home death data and that Cuomo committed sexual harassment.
wutv29.com

Investigation report by Assembly Judiciary Committee released, shows misconduct by Cuomo

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday released the investigation report into accusations of sexual harassment and another allegations against Andrew Cuomo,. Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine says investigators looked at sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, as well things like manipulation of COVID-19 nursing home death numbers, and whether state resources were used by Cuomo in writing his $5M pandemic memoir.
wbgo.org

Assembly Report Accuses Cuomo Of Numerous Misconduct Actions

Lawyers representing the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee have released a final report today regarding misconduct allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Judiciary Committee report includes 600 thousand pages of evidence. It accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment, improperly using state resources for his book and not...
wrvo.org

Assembly releases findings of its impeachment investigation into Cuomo

An investigative report into several claims of misconduct made against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was released Monday by the State Assembly, and concluded that the former governor engaged in sexual harassment, used state resources to write a book, and more. The report is the result of an eight-month long investigation...
WRGB

Reactions to the release of the Judiciary Committee Cuomo probe report

CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — The Assembly Judiciary Committee released its report on the impeachment probe into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday. Reactions from politicians, officials, and advocates are pouring in. Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove):. “This has been an historic undertaking and one that the members of the...
Andrew Cuomo
WKTV

NY lawmakers begin reading findings from Cuomo probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Members of the New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee began reading copies of a report that delves into allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The report is expected to lay out findings into allegations Cuomo sexually harassed aides, understated the toll of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and prioritized COVID-19 testing for members of his inner circle.
Newsday

Andrew Cuomo seeks delay in release of Assembly probe findings

ALBANY — An attorney for former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday sought to examine and respond to an investigative report by an Assembly committee considering impeachment of Cuomo in a move that could delay public release of the findings. Members of the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Thursday began viewing...
