ELLSWORTH — Dorothy May Smith Vaughan, 104, left us on November 8, 2021, to be with her God, her beloved husband, Bob, family members, and many friends, in heaven. Dorothy was born on a farm, in rural Ellsworth, in 1917. She was the seventh of eight children, born to George and Lucy (Houser) Smith. At the age of 12, she was the "designated driver" for her Mom and Dad, who did not drive. She had her driver's license until she willingly gave it up at the age of 95.

