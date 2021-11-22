ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Nashville SC Stadium to open in May 2022 for match against Philadelphia Union

By Caitlyn Shelton
fox17.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Soccer Club will open the largest soccer specific venue in the U.S. and Canada next year, club executives announced Monday. Nashville SC will face Philadelphia Union in its inaugural match at the Nashville SC Stadium on May 1, 2022. “The opportunity to...

fox17.com

spacecoastdaily.com

Orlando City Soccer to Open 2021 Postseason Play at Nashville SC November 23

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Sixth-seeded Orlando City SC will begin its Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 23, traveling to face No. 3 Nashville SC in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff at Nissan Stadium. The match begins the Lions’ second-straight postseason appearance and will be broadcast nationally on...
MLS
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Nashville SC

In just their second season in MLS, Nashville have once again made the Playoffs. Gary Smith's men are among the hardest to beat in MLS and have some formidable difference-makers in their ranks. Though they carry the tag of 'dark horses', they'll take some stopping. Here's everything you need to...
MLS
Nashville Post

Three Nashville SC players headline MLS year-end awards

Nashville SC is one of the top teams in Major League Soccer, so it’s only fitting that the club had a finalist in three of the league’s six performance-based year-end awards. Hany Mukhtar is in contention for league MVP, while Walker Zimmerman and Joe Willis were each recognized by MLS...
MLS
975thefanatic.com

The Union Have A Huge Playoff Match Saturday

It’s that time of year again Philly; it’s time for the MLS playoffs, and the Union are heading in as the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Last year the Union won the Supporter’s Shield, awarded to the team in the MLS with the best regular season record, and came in as the playoff’s #1 overall seed, but unfortunately fell in the first round to the New England Revolution. Now, the Union will get a chance to avenge that upset in prime position for a deep run into the playoffs. For the 3rd straight season, they’ll start their playoff run on their home pitch at Subaru Park, and for the 2nd time in that stretch their opponent will be the rival New York Red Bulls. The Union took down the Red Bulls in the first round of the 2019 MLS playoffs, and hopefully Saturday’s 2:30pm matchup will yield a similar result.
MLS
phl17.com

Philadelphia Union Paxten Aaronson says the Union can go all the way

Philadelphia Union Paxten Aaronson joins us today to discuss his time with the team, how the season went, and how far he thinks the Union can go. Aaronson said, “I think we can go all the way of course we have the talent, the coach, and we have the desire and drive I think the go all the way.”
MLS
orlandocitysc.com

Know Your Opponent | Nashville SC

Sixth-seeded Orlando City (13-9-12, 51 pts) opens up its Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs run against third-seeded Nashville SC (12-4-18, 54 pts) this Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium. The match will be televised nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes, with local radio coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on 96.9 The Game in English and Acción 97.9 FM in Spanish.
MLS
phillysoccerpage.net

Playoff match report: Philadelphia Union 1-0 New York Red Bulls (ET)

One hundred and twenty three minutes of slop gave way to one of the most spectacular moments in Subaru Park history on Saturday afternoon. Jakob Glesnes blasted an absolute golazo past Carlos Coronel in the final minute of extra time stoppage time, a volley from 25 yards that sent Philadelphia Union past rival New York Red Bulls and into the next round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.
MLS
Nashville Post

Nashville SC stadium to be completed ahead of schedule

When Nashville SC announced the initial timeline for the opening of its Major League Soccer stadium at The Fairgrounds Nashville, the club erred on the side of caution and offered a conservative mid-May 2022 date for the opening. But during last Thursday’s Nashville Sports Authority meeting, NSC representative Mary Cavarra...
MLS
canalstreetchronicles.com

New Orleans Saints open as 1.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles

The New Orleans Saints (5-4) hope to end their two game skid by finishing up their brief road trip with a win in Philadelphia vs. the Eagles (4-6). The Saints are coming off of disappointing back-to-back losses that were within grasp late, while the Eagles are coming off of a triumphant 30-13 victory over the Denver Broncos at Mile High.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

UNION OUTLAST RED BULLS, ORLANDO OR NASHVILLE NEXT UP!

Jakob Glesnes scored late in extra time and the Union outlasted the New York Red Bulls 1-0 in the MLS Cup playoffs opener. In an expected low-scoring, tight affair between two of the Eastern Conference’s best defensive teams, it looked as if the match was headed to penalties. But when...
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Sounders will open 2022 MLS regular season at home vs. Nashville SC

The Seattle Sounders will open the 2022 MLS regular-season at home, marking the 13th time in 14 seasons they’ve been able to do that. As seems to also happen with alarming regularity, they’ll be facing an opponent for the first time ever: Nashville SC on Feb. 27. The league announced all 28 home openers on Monday.
MLS
inquirer.com

Union to host Nashville SC in second round of MLS playoffs

The Union will host Nashville SC in the second round of the MLS playoffs on Sunday, after MVP candidate Hany Mukhtar led the East’s No. 3 seed to a 2-1 win over No. 6 seed Orlando City on Tuesday at Nissan Stadium. Orlando opened the scoring with a 14th-minute header...
MLS
nashvillesc.com

What to watch for as Nashville SC hosts Orlando City SC in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs are finally here. Third-seeded Nashville SC (12W-4L-18D, 54 pts.) is set to host sixth-seeded Orlando City SC (13W-9L-12D, 51 pts.) in the First Round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night at Nissan Stadium. The winner will move on to face the Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
MLS
WTVF

Mukhtar's Magic leads Nashville SC to next round of MLS Playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hany Mukhtar lived up to his billing, scoring a brace to lead Nashville SC to a 3-1 victory against Orlando City SC to advance in the MLS Playoffs. Orlando City got on the board first in the 14th minute behind Daryl Dike's header, but Mukhtar scored from distance just seven minutes later to tie the game at one.
MLS

