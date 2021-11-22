Nashville SC Stadium to open in May 2022 for match against Philadelphia Union

It’s that time of year again Philly; it’s time for the MLS playoffs, and the Union are heading in as the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Last year the Union won the Supporter’s Shield, awarded to the team in the MLS with the best regular season record, and came in as the playoff’s #1 overall seed, but unfortunately fell in the first round to the New England Revolution. Now, the Union will get a chance to avenge that upset in prime position for a deep run into the playoffs. For the 3rd straight season, they’ll start their playoff run on their home pitch at Subaru Park, and for the 2nd time in that stretch their opponent will be the rival New York Red Bulls. The Union took down the Red Bulls in the first round of the 2019 MLS playoffs, and hopefully Saturday’s 2:30pm matchup will yield a similar result.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO