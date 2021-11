My interest in mobsters and drug dealers goes back to Dutch Schultz and Nicky Barnes. Dutch had a history in Yonkers, my news beat, while Nicky Barnes had an interaction with my dad while he was on the job with the NYPD. Both those stories are for another day because now I can’t enough of Alpo Martinez, thanks to my friend and journalistic colleague Dennis Richmond Jr., who posted about it here a few weeks ago.

YONKERS, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO