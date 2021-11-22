ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine Hesitancy Research on Southwest Co. residents

By normvance
 6 days ago

SJBPH Shares COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Research and Polling of Western Slope and Southwest Colorado Residents. RBI Strategies and Research Conducted Polling of 501 Unvaccinated Western Slope and SW Colorado Residents on Behalf of SJBPH – Research Funded by Federal HRSA Grant. Durango, Colo.: San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH)...

A new study commissioned by San Juan Basin Public Health shows the unvaccinated remain unlikely to take the vaccine, but mandates and persuasive messaging could motivate some. RBI Strategies & Research conducted about 3,200 surveys from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21 to study vaccine hesitancy in Southwest Colorado and Western Slope residents. The research looked at the likelihood of vaccination among the unvaccinated, their reasons for not receiving the free shots and educational messages that could increase uptake.
Efforts to address vaccine hesitancy and protect families

“We care deeply about the health and safety of Archuleta and La Plata counties and educating residents so they can make an informed decision to best protect their health and the health of their loved ones. We are fortunate to be able to share this research with our public health partners across the Western Slope and Southwest Colorado thanks to a grant from the federal government,” said Liane Jollon, Executive Director of SJBPH. “As we’re working to protect school aged children and provide access to boosters for adults, our work continues conducting outreach and education with individuals who remain unvaccinated, especially in underserved communities. This research helps inform that work and the path forward in our ongoing efforts to address vaccine hesitancy and protect families in our community. Our team is committed to educating all residents, with the understanding that it may take multiple conversations and more time to reach some deeply hesitant folks.”
COVID-19 Emergency Response Summary

Archuleta County cases: 1,683 (+158) La Plata County cases: 6,436 (+512) Archuleta County non-resident cases: 234 (+12) La Plata County non-resident cases: 834 (+97) Archuleta County Active Outbreaks: 1 (+1) La Plata County Active Outbreaks: 4 (-2) Archuleta County 1-week incidence rate: 778/100K. La Plata County 1-week incidence rate: 488.8/100K.
