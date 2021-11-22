ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read Why Wells Fargo Prefers To Be An Aggressive Buyer Of Disney

By Anusuya Lahiri
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on his deep-dive analysis, the analyst believes the slowing content machine was the culprit....

Benzinga

Read Why Argus Downgrades Alibaba To Hold

Argus analyst Jim Kelleher downgraded Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to Hold from Buy. The analyst notes that the company is facing lower domestic consumption spending and increased competition, which is slowing growth in its core business. Kelleher further states that as China government cements its power, Alibaba is vulnerable...
Benzinga

Guggenheim, Needham Bullish On Etsy - Read Why

Analysts hailed Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by bumping up price targets and bullish ratings. Guggenheim analyst Seth Sigman initiated coverage of Etsy with a Buy and $330 price target, implying a 16% upside. The analyst launched coverage on direct-to-consumer e-commerce stocks and is positive on the group entering fiscal 2022. Online...
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Stock Price Target Cut By Wells Fargo Analyst Amid Streaming Slowdown

“Sentiment on Disney hasn’t been this despondent since before the ’17 streaming pivot,” Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall said in a Monday report, entitled “Rage Against the Content Machine,” in which he cut his stock price target on the Hollywood giant by $7. In a deep dive, he analyzed “the recent Disney+ subscriber slowdown,” after early streaming momentum thanks to such original series as The Mandalorian. “Our work indicates that the slowing content machine was the culprit, and our cohort analysis of organic core net adds (i.e. sub growth within existing markets) supports subs re-accelerating with content amortization increasing,” he concluded....
Benzinga

Cowen Downgrades Blink Charging - Read Why

Cowen analyst Gabe Daoud downgraded Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $40, down from $41, implying a 5% upside. The analyst cited valuation for the downgrade with the shares up 51% since the start of Q4. Daoud said Blink remained well placed...
investing.com

Zoom Stock Falls After Being Initiated with Equal Weight By Wells Fargo

Investing.com — Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM ) stock has weakened over 3.7% Monday after Wells Fargo initiated the company with an equal weight rating. Analyst Michael Turrin also set a $275 price target for the stock, telling investors ahead of its earnings release that despite the company achieving record operating results in the last 18 months, there is an "admittedly challenging" set up ahead its shares.
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on eight series of preferred stock. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005211/en/. Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo) A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per...
Benzinga

Bernstein Sees 13% Downside In Apple - Read Why

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi notes that while Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) EPS has been strong over the last eight years, the company has not benefited from operating leverage. The analyst has a Market Perform rating and a price target of $132, implying a 12.6% downside. Share buybacks and a lower tax...
Seeking Alpha

Wells Fargo cuts 2022 growth, but boosts S&P 500, yield targets

Higher inflation next year will hinder the U.S. economy, but there will still be above-average growth and gains for equities, the Wells Fargo Investment Institute says. The global strategy team expects GDP to rise 4.5% next year, down from the previous year-end target of 5.3%. CPI is expected to be...
The Motley Fool

Want a 219% Return? Buy This Growth Stock, Says Wall Street

The artificial intelligence industry is set to generate $360 billion annually by 2028. C3.ai has almost doubled its customer base each year since 2019. Over the long term, a 219% return projected by one analyst might even be conservative. Despite the broad stock market indexes like the S&P 500 and...
u.today

Elon Musk Warns Dogecoin Hodlers Against Leveraged Trading

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called attention to some dangers and pitfalls of leveraged Dogecoin trading by praising a lengthy thread posted by Twitter user Mishaboar. Mishaboar tweeted that some holders of the meme cryptocurrency started asking for help after their margin accounts got liquidated. Hence, he stressed that it was important to educate people about highly risky leveraged trading, comparing it to adding gasoline to the fire.
Street.Com

Gap Stock Lower; Recovery Hits 'Speed Bump,' Wells Fargo Says

Gap (GPS) - Get Gap, Inc. (GPS) Report shares dropped on Wednesday after a weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings report and Wells Fargo slashed its price target for the apparel retailer to $40 from $25. “The third quarter was worse than feared, and the recovery story has hit a major speed bump,”...
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Femsa - Read Why

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricardo Alves upgraded Femsa or Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB De CV (NYSE:FMX) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $92, up from $90 (23% upside). Alves calls his change in rating "mostly a valuation call" as he thinks overall fundamentals have not changed significantly...
CreditCards.com

Wells Fargo Reflect benefits guide

Want a credit card that offers up to 21 months of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers? The Wells Fargo Reflect delivers – but cardholders shouldn’t expect many other benefits and perks. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our...
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Prefers Target Over Walmart Following Q3 Results

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) is trading lower Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) fell after reporting better-than-expected financial results on Tuesday. What Happened: Target reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.83 per share. The company reported quarterly...
Benzinga

Barrington Downgrades Wheels Up - Read Why

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino downgraded Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $16, implying an upside of 189%. Prestopino noted the company reported better than expected revenue for the quarter with solid membership growth metrics. However, higher demand coupled with labor, supply, and cost pressures compounded in Q3 versus the first half of the year, leading to significant margin declines in August and September.
dailyhodl.com

More Than $750,000,000 Worth of Crypto Liquidated in Just 12 Hours As Markets Sell Off

Tens of thousands of crypto traders have had their positions liquidated as markets across all sectors close out the week in the red. Data from the cryptocurrency futures trading and information platform Coinglass reveals that on November 25th, over $751 million worth of trader positions in digital assets were wiped out in a 12-hour span. Among these losses, 85.2% came from investors holding long positions.
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
