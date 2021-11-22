ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Thanksgiving and Chanukkah Specials

Cover picture for the article1pm - Music and the Spoken Word with the Mormon Tabernacle...

danspapers.com

Food Seen: Thanksgiving Specials, Breakfast Bonanza and More East End Treats

See what’s happening in the East End “Food Seen” with Thanksgiving offers, special dinners, unique restaurant menus and talks, must-eat breakfasts and more. Almond Restaurant hosts a special Autumn Dinner on Monday, November 15 featuring farmer, forager and guest chef Jack Formica. This third annual event features a plant-based menu almost entirely sourced from the East End. “I like to say that this is ‘true East End cuisine,’ as 98% of this menu is locally sourced,” shares Formica. “This event is an education and eating event, as so many people do not realize how many native plants are out here and can find their way to your plate.” The special menu, $95 per person plus tax and tip, will be offered from 5–9 p.m., only on November 15. Reservations are required by calling 631-537-5665.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
wkyufm.org

Celebrate Thanksgiving With Special Holiday Programs on WKU Public Radio

Thanksgiving Day will offer some special holiday programs on WKU Public Radio. Starting at 9 a.m. central/10 a.m eastern: Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food, & Gratitude. Classical music and stories for Thanksgiving, host John Birge creates a thoughtful, contemporary reflection on the meaning of the holiday. At 11...
THEATER & DANCE
HeraldNet

Seniors celebrate an extra-special Thanksgiving with family, friends and community

Thanksgiving is about spending time with friends and family, sharing stories, good times, and traditions, not to mention some of your favorite foods!. That’s certainly true for the residents at Quail Park of Lynnwood, where they’ll be tucking into a delicious turkey dinner with all the trimmings this Thanksgiving. Making the holiday even more special after the previous year’s challenges, they’ll be enjoying it among good friends and loved ones.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Oneida Dispatch

Snapshot: Special Thanksgiving delivery to Utica Food Pantry

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, members of the Sheriff’s Office, members of the Utica College Football team, and representatives from Oneida County Farm Bureau, picked up 5,000 pounds of locally grown Potatoes today that will be distributed next week as part of the Utica Food Pantry’s Thanksgiving Dinners for needy families in the Utica area. The potatoes were grown locally at the Simmons Farm located in Vernon Center and were purchased at a discounted rate. The funding to purchase the potatoes was provided jointly by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Foundation and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. The members of the Utica College Football team assisted at the farm with the loading of the potatoes and the unloading of them at the Irish Cultural Center in Utica, where they will be stored until next week when they will be part of the 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners that will be distributed by the Utica Food Pantry.
UTICA, NY
ETOnline.com

Tia and Tamera Mowry Unite Their Entire Family For the 'Best' Thanksgiving Celebration

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley rang in Thanksgiving by bringing their families together for an epic holiday feast. The 43-year-old sisters showed off their Turkey Day on Thursday through a series of social media posts, which showed both sides of the family in attendance. Tamera shared several videos on her Instagram Stories, including a video of her and Tia making homemade cornbread together -- with a shout-out to Tia's cookware collection, Spice by Tia Mowry -- and the Baker's Dozen host dancing with her husband, Adam Housley, and younger brother, Tahj Mowry.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kuvo.org

R&B Jukebox — Thanksgiving Blue Plate Special

Join your host Easy Bill — TONIGHT, as we celebrate Thanksgiving by serving up a heaping helping of Golden Age Rhythm & Blues on our annual R&B Jukebox Blue Plate Special!. You’ll hear platters from some of the greatest artists from the era, including Louis Jordan, Wynonie Harris, Sam Cooke, and more!
DENVER, CO
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
fragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: November 29 - December 5

One of the exciting features in astrology is that what we think is good is never entirely good and that bad is never truly irreversibly bad. "Good" is considered harmonizing and strengthening, also through beneficial events and recognitions. "Bad" is regarded as a trigger of conflicts that make us grow in some ways. In this sense, any dispute you may have had over the past few weeks will now become a harmonizing station. It's time for you to recuperate, strengthen and feel more comfortable in your body. This week we are stunned by the magic of Francesca Bianchi.
LIFESTYLE
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Johannes And Sam Von Trapp Have A Problem With ‘The Sound Of Music’

Sam von Trapp—the grandson of Maria—and Johannes Von Trapp—the 10th and youngest child—voice their thoughts and issues with The Sound of Music. Johannes remembers being brought up in a quiet and strict home, but everything changed almost overnight when the 1959 Broadway production of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music hit the stage.
MOVIES
People

Chrissy Teigen Recaps Her Sober Thanksgiving: 'First Time' I Could 'Enjoy Everyone Enjoying Dinner'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a picture-perfect Thanksgiving!. The superstar couple — who share daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3 — showed off their Turkey Day on Thursday, in a series of social media posts. Teigen also celebrated a milestone in her sobriety journey, sharing how this year's holiday looked different for her, explaining that it was "the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!!"
RECIPES

