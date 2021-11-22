Thanksgiving and Chanukkah Specials

See what’s happening in the East End “Food Seen” with Thanksgiving offers, special dinners, unique restaurant menus and talks, must-eat breakfasts and more. Almond Restaurant hosts a special Autumn Dinner on Monday, November 15 featuring farmer, forager and guest chef Jack Formica. This third annual event features a plant-based menu almost entirely sourced from the East End. “I like to say that this is ‘true East End cuisine,’ as 98% of this menu is locally sourced,” shares Formica. “This event is an education and eating event, as so many people do not realize how many native plants are out here and can find their way to your plate.” The special menu, $95 per person plus tax and tip, will be offered from 5–9 p.m., only on November 15. Reservations are required by calling 631-537-5665.
