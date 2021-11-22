Thanksgiving and Chanukkah Specials

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, members of the Sheriff’s Office, members of the Utica College Football team, and representatives from Oneida County Farm Bureau, picked up 5,000 pounds of locally grown Potatoes today that will be distributed next week as part of the Utica Food Pantry’s Thanksgiving Dinners for needy families in the Utica area. The potatoes were grown locally at the Simmons Farm located in Vernon Center and were purchased at a discounted rate. The funding to purchase the potatoes was provided jointly by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Foundation and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. The members of the Utica College Football team assisted at the farm with the loading of the potatoes and the unloading of them at the Irish Cultural Center in Utica, where they will be stored until next week when they will be part of the 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners that will be distributed by the Utica Food Pantry.

UTICA, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO