FRANKFORT, Ind. -- An Indiana man has been hit with several charges after allegedly leading police on a nearly 30-mile chase in a stolen semi-truck, according to authorities. Indiana State Police said someone called 911 early Saturday to report that a semi had struck two vehicle and left the scene near Frankfort. Police found the semi and said they turned on their emergency lights and chased the semi on Interstate 65.

INDIANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO