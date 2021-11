Is it just me, or was that the longest international-break of all time? After what seemed like an eternity having to wait for our beloved club to resume play, we’re finally on the eve of a crucial clash with Genoa. No doubt Jose Mourinho is well aware of the fact that this a must win game, particularly given the criticism thrown his way the last month. Tack on the news that both Bryan Cristante and Gonzalo Villar are out for the foreseeable future due to positive COVID-19 tests, as well as the rash of injuries the squad is currently dealing with, and you get the recipe for a classic Mourinho press conference, which is exactly what we received today.

