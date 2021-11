Hello friends: I recently returned from what was the longest adventure that I have gone on in years. My bowhunting/camping/canoe trip to Pepin and Buffalo counties' Tiffany Bottoms was supposed to start on a Friday and end on a Wednesday. A couple sightings of some big bucks and I added five well-spent days to my adventure. There is a ton to write about with this week's column so I will be vague and all over the map.

