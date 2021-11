Already up 10-3 against the New York Giants, the Bucs were poised to put the game away early on their third offensive possession. Cameron Brate motioned from the outside tight end spot in a hip slot formation to an off-set fullback position. Tom Brady, under center, took the snap and fired the ball past receiver Tyler Johnson to Mike Evans, looking to take advantage of the soft outside cornerback. The ball bounced off Evans’ chest right towards a leaping cornerback Adoree Jackson. And just like that, the Bucs — as they’ve done several times this season — put their opponents back in the game.

