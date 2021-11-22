LSU Linebacker Damone Clark Named a Finalist for Butkus Award

The rise of Damone Clark has without a doubt been one of the most impressive parts of LSU's 2021 season as the senior has established himself as one of the premier linebackers in the country.

On Monday, Clark was recognized for his efforts as he was named a finalist for the prestigious Butkus Award, going to the nation's best linebacker every season. The leading tackler in the country, Clark has 125 tackles, six tackles for a loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception for the Tigers this season.

He's been a menace all over the field, combining his elite athleticism with improved tackling and an understanding of where to be on the field at all times. LSU doesn't have a very rich history when it comes to the Butkus Award as Clark would be just the second winner, alongside former teammate Devin White who won the award back in 2018.

Clark's leadership has never been a question mark since earning the No. 18 before the 2020 season. But early on last year he fell out of the rotation with inconsistent play. This season has been a completely different story as his understanding of the linebacker position and where the ball is going has helped him become a much faster player, leading to the high tackle totals.

"I'm the quarterback of the defense and being one of the leaders on the team, it helps me push other guys to maximize our potential," Clark said a few weeks back. "We still have a lot of room to improve and we've got a lot of things we're continuing to build on. The biggest thing we need to do is just trust the coaching, trust the things we saw on film and just go out there and execute."

With just one regular season game left, Clark wasn't pleased with the way the defense looked against UL-Monroe on Saturday after setting a pretty high bar the previous two weeks against Alabama and Arkansas. Awards season is just around the corner and Clark figures to be a shoe in for All-SEC and potentially All-American type recognition. But that recognition won't let him divert his attention to the Tigers' goal of becoming bowl eligible.

"Everything will take care of itself but my biggest thing and my biggest focus is to go out there each game and give my brothers everything I have," Clark said. "Most importantly just empty the tank out and no matter what happens empty the tank and live with the results."

Here is the full list of finalists for the Butkus Award:'

Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Damone Clark, LSU

Devin Lloyd, Utah

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Chad Muma, Wyoming