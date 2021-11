AFTER CEDING AFGHANISTAN TO CHINA, WILL JOE CEDE ALASKA’S ENERGY RICHES TO RUSSIA?. Joe Biden’s war on fossil fuels has taken perhaps its heaviest toll on the 49th State. Oil and gas account for roughly half of Alaska’s economy and a quarter of its jobs. There would be lots more oil and gas jobs in Alaska but for Biden, who unilaterally suspended all oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that President Trump had earlier approved. Now that action is being challenged in court.

ALASKA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO