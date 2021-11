These universal joint shafts are of modular design and can be easily integrated into your drives. The flange connections are available in friction and positive locking designs. The R-series have been optimized using FEM. High-strength tempered and case-hardened steels and center sections with a large diameter serve to reduce the weight. At the same time, the bending and torsion rigidity is increased. As a result, the universal joint shaft is highly efficient in operation and less sensitive to vibration stress.

