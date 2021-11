Inspired by a conversation with Mr Kurt of this parish, I set out to add to my zero knowledge in the dc interconnectors that ferry gigawatts around the planet. ABB (Siemens seem to be significant as well, plus Toshiba and others) has a nice summary of of its HVDC Light system, from which I gleaned that it uses six IGBT assemblies (‘six ‘valves’) to handle 1 – 100MW ay 10 – 100kVdc down fairly skinny cables: 95mm2 of aluminium to carry 30MW at a 300A ±100kV – the ‘±’ comes from its presentation, and I assume this means that one of the system’s two cables gets +100kVdc and the other gets -100kVdc – that would make sense as it would minimise voltage to ground (although I would make that 60MW in the dc – maybe the output ac is a sinewave chopped out of this – so +100kV peak? – so much to learn… (see the 3rd link below for more).

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO