Thanksgiving is going to be an extremely special day for Drew Brees this year. He’ll have to step out of the booth at halftime, however, because the Saints will also be honoring him with a celebration of his 15 years with the franchise, which includes a Super Bowl victory, 12 Pro Bowls, as 142-86 (.623) regular-season record, and just about every team passing record there is. This is the first time Brees will be back at the Superdome since retiring in 2020.

