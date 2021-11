Bitcoin has been under fire for some time for its environmental toll, with chief concerns arising from the amount of power it takes to create bitcoin and bitcoin transactions. The reality is nuanced, and bitcoin can create a lot of social good as well. The chief criticism — that it takes the emissions of the entire country — is true, but many other industries can say the same. The production of concrete, for example, consumes more energy than India.

