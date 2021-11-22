ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Charlotte to play 1st MLS game on Feb 26 against DC United

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlotte will plays its first Major League...

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
firstsportz.com

“They don’t understand what they got”: LaVar Ball slams Charlotte Hornets for not letting LiAngelo Ball play alongside LaMelo

LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
NBA
State
New York State
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
wfmynews2.com

Cam Newton plays in 1st game back as a Carolina Panther

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cam Newton entered his first game back as a Carolina Panther against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers signed Newton on Thursday. Head Coach Matt Rhule said it would not be likely that we would see Newton on Sunday. He did not practice with the team this week. Rhule also said he didn't want to rule out anything.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Kirk Cousins Moment

The Minnesota Vikings star quarterback had one of the most-embarrassing moments of the season on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota, trailing San Francisco late on Sunday, had to call a timeout when Cousins lined up under the wrong offensive lineman on a fourth down play. Seriously. Welp. It’s been a pretty tough...
NFL
94.9 WMMQ

Detroit Lions Played the Ugliest Game Against Pittsburg Steelers

What is wrong with the Detroit Lions football team? How about everything. I was watching the Detroit Lions game against the Pittsburg Stealers on Sunday and I couldn't stop laughing. It was one of the worst NFL games we've seen on TV in quite some time. The game ended in...
NFL
Niner Times

Charlotte travels to Boone for first road game against Appalachian State

The Charlotte men's basketball team will hit the road to take on Appalachian State on Thursday, Nov. 18, for their first away game of the season. The 49ers look to capitalize on the opportunity and gain a win over the App State Mountaineers after winning against USC Upstate this past weekend. The 49ers are currently 2-0 this season after winning their first two games on home turf.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Charlotte plays Indiana, looks for 5th straight win

Indiana Pacers (6-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (9-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Indiana. The Hornets have gone 6-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference averaging 50.5 points in...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Washington Wizards (10-4) play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) at Spectrum Center. Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021. Washington Wizards 87, Charlotte Hornets 97 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Ava Wallace @avarwallace. The Wizards talked about the zone, they prepared for the zone. The...
NBA
247Sports

CHARLOTTE vs. APP STATE GAME PREVIEW

The regional rivalry between Appalachian State and Charlotte needs to be encouraged in every sport, but the basketball history is most certainly the richest. This will be the 40th meeting in the series with the Niners leading by nine games overall, but the Mountaineers have won the past two meetings.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

MLS: Charlotte FC's expansion draft set for Dec. 14

Forthcoming Major League Soccer expansion franchise Charlotte FC will conduct its expansion draft on Dec.14 and have the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft Jan. 11. Those events and dates were rolled out by MLS Friday as the short offseason, which has already started for FC Cincinnati...
MLS
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) available for Wednesday's game against Wizards

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Hayward is active on Wednesday night despite recent right hamstring discomfort. In a role against a Washington unit ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Hayward to score 30.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $6,500.
NBA
AllPacers

Pacers' Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina. The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. Coming into the game, the Pacers are coming...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Sunday has been a rough day all around for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are trailing the Dolphins, 30-10, on Sunday afternoon. Cam Newton had a terrible day in the pocket, completing just 5 of 21 passes for 92 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Christian McCaffrey has played sparingly.
NFL
thecharlottepost.com

Charlotte FC sets an ambitious MLS target for 2022 home opener: 73,019

Charlotte FC is setting an ambitious goal of an MLS attendance record for its home debut on March 8, 2022 against LA Galaxy. Charlotte FC’s is aiming high for its home Major League Soccer debut. The expansion side’s inaugural match at Bank of America Stadium is March 8, 2022 against...
MLS

