Charlotte to play 1st MLS game on Feb 26 against DC United

Charlotte FC will plays its first Major League Soccer match on Feb. 26 at DC United and will host the LA Galaxy in its home opener on March 5. Nashville's new 30,000-seat stadium will open May 1 with a game against Philadelphia, the league said Monday. Other matches on Feb....
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
Michael Jordan once rejected an eye-watering $100 million offer for a two-hour appearance. The NBA legend, one of the biggest and most marketable stars in all of sports, has made huge money from a slew of endorsements. But the Chicago Bulls icon wouldn't just turn up for any old appearance...
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
With a 60-14 win over South Alabama on Saturday night, Tennessee became bowl eligible in year one under Josh Heupel. With a bowl game as a certainty now, we take a look at the latest bowl projections for the Vols with one week remaining. CBS Sports Jerry Palm's Bowl Projections-...
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cam Newton entered his first game back as a Carolina Panther against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers signed Newton on Thursday. Head Coach Matt Rhule said it would not be likely that we would see Newton on Sunday. He did not practice with the team this week. Rhule also said he didn't want to rule out anything.
The Minnesota Vikings star quarterback had one of the most-embarrassing moments of the season on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota, trailing San Francisco late on Sunday, had to call a timeout when Cousins lined up under the wrong offensive lineman on a fourth down play. Seriously. Welp. It’s been a pretty tough...
What is wrong with the Detroit Lions football team? How about everything. I was watching the Detroit Lions game against the Pittsburg Stealers on Sunday and I couldn't stop laughing. It was one of the worst NFL games we've seen on TV in quite some time. The game ended in...
The Charlotte men's basketball team will hit the road to take on Appalachian State on Thursday, Nov. 18, for their first away game of the season. The 49ers look to capitalize on the opportunity and gain a win over the App State Mountaineers after winning against USC Upstate this past weekend. The 49ers are currently 2-0 this season after winning their first two games on home turf.
Indiana Pacers (6-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (9-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Indiana. The Hornets have gone 6-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference averaging 50.5 points in...
The Washington Wizards (10-4) play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) at Spectrum Center. Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021. Washington Wizards 87, Charlotte Hornets 97 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Ava Wallace @avarwallace. The Wizards talked about the zone, they prepared for the zone. The...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC better come to play on March 5, 2022, for its inaugural home game. The team's first match ever at Bank of America Stadium will be against the five-time Major League Soccer champion LA Galaxy. While the Galaxy are one of MLS' founding teams, many people...
The regional rivalry between Appalachian State and Charlotte needs to be encouraged in every sport, but the basketball history is most certainly the richest. This will be the 40th meeting in the series with the Niners leading by nine games overall, but the Mountaineers have won the past two meetings.
Forthcoming Major League Soccer expansion franchise Charlotte FC will conduct its expansion draft on Dec.14 and have the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft Jan. 11. Those events and dates were rolled out by MLS Friday as the short offseason, which has already started for FC Cincinnati...
NEW YORK — Atlanta United is BACK in the Major League Soccer playoffs for the first time since 2019 and Channel 2 is your home for all things Five Stripes. Atlanta United will face New York FC on Sunday, Nov. 21 in the first round. The game will air live on Channel 2 at 3 p.m.
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Hayward is active on Wednesday night despite recent right hamstring discomfort. In a role against a Washington unit ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Hayward to score 30.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $6,500.
The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina. The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. Coming into the game, the Pacers are coming...
Sunday has been a rough day all around for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are trailing the Dolphins, 30-10, on Sunday afternoon. Cam Newton had a terrible day in the pocket, completing just 5 of 21 passes for 92 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Christian McCaffrey has played sparingly.
Charlotte FC is setting an ambitious goal of an MLS attendance record for its home debut on March 8, 2022 against LA Galaxy. Charlotte FC’s is aiming high for its home Major League Soccer debut. The expansion side’s inaugural match at Bank of America Stadium is March 8, 2022 against...
