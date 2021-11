LeBron James went off against the Indiana Pacers in his return from a one-game suspension, but one of his celebrations earned him a $15,000 fine from the NBA. With the Lakers up 107-104 with just over a minute to play in the fourth quarter, James pulled up and drained a deep 3-pointer over a defender to give the Lakers a two-possession lead. He then skipped down the court holding his groin, which crossed a line for the league. The Lakers went on to win the game in overtime, and James finished with 39 points.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO