ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Bezos makes gifts to Obama foundation and NYU medical center

By HALELUYA HADERO AP Business Writer
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Barack Obama’s foundation said Monday it has received a $100 million donation...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Jeff Bezos Donates $100M to Name Obama Center Plaza for Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

The Obama Foundation announced Monday the receipt of its largest individual contribution to date: $100 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Though the gift is unrestricted, meaning the funds can be used for any purpose, Bezos did make one request: That as part of the donation, the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center be named the John Lewis Plaza in honor of civil rights icon John Lewis, who died in 2020.
CHARITIES
fox32chicago.com

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gives $100 million to Barack Obama Foundation

CHICAGO - Former President Barack Obama's foundation said Monday it has received a $100 million donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that it says is the largest individual contribution it has received to date. Separately on Monday, NYU Langone Health, a medical center affiliated with New York University, said it...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bezos
Person
Jeff Bezos
beckershospitalreview.com

Bezos family gifts $166M to NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in New York City received a $166 million donation from the Bezos family to address social determinants of health and improve health equity in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. The Bezos Family Foundation, established by Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos,...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s $100m gift to Obama Foundation will fund leadership training in Africa, Asia and Europe

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos announced his latest philanthropic gestures on Monday: a pair of donations to the Obama Foundation and New York University’s medical centre.Mr Bezos’s gift to the Obama Foundation was first reported on Monday morning by The New York Times – $100m in total.A spokesperson for the former president’s foundation told The Independent in an emailed statement that the funds will be used to scale existing leadership programmes launched by the charity to benefit young people across several continents.“The generous gift from Jeff Bezos will help the Foundation scale our existing domestic and global...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Charities
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
honknews.com

Stimulus Check for Parents, Caregivers to Arrive After Thanksgiving

Americans With Additional Parenting and Caregiving Costs Will Receive Another Stimulus Check. Many American families are still asking for financial assistance from the federal government. This is why it is not surprising that the push for the fourth stimulus check remains apparent. But, officials have yet to make definitive comments...
POLITICS
CNN

Donald Trump is running again, part 7,282

(CNN) — It's the absolute worst-kept secret in politics: Donald Trump is full-speed-ahead on a 2024 presidential bid. The latest evidence came Tuesday when Politico reported on polling conducted in five swing states -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- pitting the former President against current President Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy