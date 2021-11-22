FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that has been on the run from the FBI has been captured in Alabama after assuming a new identity as a pastor. Larry Albert Flake,...www.wtvm.com
what do they want a cookie? the guy has been on the run since 2001. that's 20 years. theres no telling how many kods he's hurt since then.
After he had sexual contact with a minor!!!He did the crime now comes his time to do his TIME regardless of his age.
Listen, if you're flabbergasted by how long he avoided capture, remember BTK (Dennis Rader). also that old man from California was caught not too long ago after decades. Stop being so surprised at things like this.
