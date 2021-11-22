ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
WTVM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that has been on the run from the FBI has been captured in Alabama after assuming a new identity as a pastor. Larry Albert Flake,...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 40

Samantha Roberson
6d ago

what do they want a cookie? the guy has been on the run since 2001. that's 20 years. theres no telling how many kods he's hurt since then.

Reply
19
Teresa Aikens
6d ago

After he had sexual contact with a minor!!!He did the crime now comes his time to do his TIME regardless of his age.

Reply
17
Lisa L.
5d ago

Listen, if you're flabbergasted by how long he avoided capture, remember BTK (Dennis Rader). also that old man from California was caught not too long ago after decades. Stop being so surprised at things like this.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry White
Fox News

Who is the real Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?

Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies' pension funds and died mysteriously. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while charged with sexually abusing teens. After a life of scandal and luxury, Maxwell's...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy