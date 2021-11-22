ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What Is West Michigan’s Favorite Frozen Pizza?

By Tommy Carroll
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You always hear about what is the best pizza place, but I want to know is what's West Michigan's favorite frozen pizza?. Last week I worked late every night and I kept craving some pizza. Then finally Thursday night I got out of work so late no pizza places were open,...

