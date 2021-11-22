ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitfield County, GA

Number of COVID patients at Hamilton Medical Center increase to 29

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nc0np_0d3xzV7X00
Source: Hamilton Medical Center

Hamilton Medical Center on Monday had 29 COVID patients (21 unvaccinated; 72%); seven of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (six unvaccinated; 86%); and three were on ventilators (three unvaccinated; 100%), according to information posted on the hospital's website.

On Friday there were 27 COVID patients (18 unvaccinated; 67%); five of those were in the ICU (five unvaccinated; 100%); and three were on ventilators (three unvaccinated; 100%).

The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began reporting the number. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.

In Whitfield County there have been 319 confirmed deaths due to COVID, 27 probable deaths due to the virus and 947 hospitalizations since March 2020 through Friday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Since Sept. 1, there have been 72 confirmed COVID deaths in Whitfield County.

Since March 2020 through Friday, there have been 19,398 confirmed COVID cases in Whitfield County.

Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Whitfield County, GA
Whitfield County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
Whitfield County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Hamilton, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hamilton Medical Center#Icu
Fox News

Who is the real Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?

Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies' pension funds and died mysteriously. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while charged with sexually abusing teens. After a life of scandal and luxury, Maxwell's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Daily Citizen

The Daily Citizen

Dalton, GA
967
Followers
113
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Citizen

Comments / 0

Community Policy