Number of COVID patients at Hamilton Medical Center increase to 29

Source: Hamilton Medical Center

Hamilton Medical Center on Monday had 29 COVID patients (21 unvaccinated; 72%); seven of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (six unvaccinated; 86%); and three were on ventilators (three unvaccinated; 100%), according to information posted on the hospital's website.

On Friday there were 27 COVID patients (18 unvaccinated; 67%); five of those were in the ICU (five unvaccinated; 100%); and three were on ventilators (three unvaccinated; 100%).

The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began reporting the number. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.

In Whitfield County there have been 319 confirmed deaths due to COVID, 27 probable deaths due to the virus and 947 hospitalizations since March 2020 through Friday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Since Sept. 1, there have been 72 confirmed COVID deaths in Whitfield County.

Since March 2020 through Friday, there have been 19,398 confirmed COVID cases in Whitfield County.

Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.