ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Police Shut Down I-20/59 for Investigation, Major Delays Expected

By Noah Lueker
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa Thread
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morning commuters be warned: law enforcement officials will shut down a portion of I-20/59 at exit 89 all of Monday morning. The Alabama...

tuscaloosathread.com

Comments / 1

Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Thanksgiving Day Wreck in West Alabama Kills Teenage Driver

A 16-year-old Alabama driver was killed Thursday evening in a two-car collision in Marengo County, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers have confirmed. Trooper Reginal King, an ALEA spokesperson, said the teenager was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry on Alabama Highway 25 Thursday when they collided with a 2021 Dodge Dakota that was being driven by a 33-year-old man from Tuscaloosa County.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Police Investigating Multiple Car Break-Ins

Tuscaloosa Police are looking for multiple people suspected of breaking into several cars in Tuscaloosa. At least seven vehicles that were broken into while parked in the Ridgewood subdivision near Five Points. The break-ins occurred during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police are urging anyone with information on the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

4-Vehicle Wreck on I-20 Kills 29-Year-Old Tuscaloosa Woman Saturday

A 29-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa was killed Saturday night in a four-car wreck on Interstate 20/59, according to State Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said in a press release that the multi-vehicle accident took place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on I-20/59 near Exit 89, 11 miles north of Tuscaloosa's city limits.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Elderly Couple Killed in Wreck with Truck Outside Northport, Alabama

An elderly couple was killed Friday afternoon in a collision with a truck outside Northport, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers have confirmed. Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said the victims, Frank Stanley Wharton and Mildred Wharton, were killed when the Scion the man was driving collided with a 2015 Kenworth tractor trailer.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Sumter County Man Charged with Attempted Murder in State Trooper Assault

The Sumter County man suspected of assaulting an Alabama State Trooper has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, officials have confirmed. The incident began around 11:45 p.m. Friday when a State Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division pulled over Randy Lee Wade, 57, near the intersection of Interstate 20/59 and Alabama Highway 28 in Livingston, Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Allen
Tuscaloosa Thread

Man Still at Large After Assaulting State Trooper in West Alabama

A Sumter County man is still at large after allegedly injuring an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper late Friday night. Randy Lee Wade, 57, a black male, is accused of assaulting a Trooper while they were attempting to execute an arrest on the suspect. The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. Friday night in Livingston, Alabama near the intersection of Interstate 20/59 and Alabama Highway 28.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#I 20 59#Aldot#Alea#Townsquare Media Traffic#The Tuscaloosa Thread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Tuscaloosa Thread

BREAKING: Shots Fired at Shell Gas Station on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

At least one person is injured after gunfire erupted at a gas station on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa Saturday night. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said that officers responded to a call at 6:36 p.m. Saturday reporting shots fired from a vehicle at the Shell Station at 700 Skyland Boulevard where it intersects with Greensboro Avenue.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy