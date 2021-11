A car was driven through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, tragically killing five and putting another 48 in the hospital; including 18 kids. It’s also an absolute travesty that this terrorist was even able to roam the streets before this. He had an active warrant for an alleged sex crime in Nevada when he was arrested in Wisconsin for punching and running over a woman, but he was released on $500 bail?! And that’s just a blip on his mile-long rap sheet. It’s more trauma that the state has to go through, and it was a completely avoidable situation.

