Adele was full of emotions during her ITV concert special, An Audience With Adele. In a viral clip from the TV special, the British superstar was surprised onstage by her former English teacher, Ms. McDonald, and the singer lost it. In the footage, viewers see Dame Emma Thompson ask the singer who inspired her when she was young, to which the chart-topped admitted that her teacher had an influence on her. “Yeah, but it was just one year, but she was, like, she got me really into literature. Like, I’ve always been obsessed with English and obviously, now I write lyrics,” she told the crowd during the intimate affair. “She was so bloody cool, so engaging. She really made us care and we knew that she cared about us.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO