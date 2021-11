The stage will come alive in holiday song this December at UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus, in a returning seasonal favorite “Christmas by the Bay.”. “Christmas by the Bay” features music and lyrics explore holidays past, present and future—from older traditional songs like “Little Drummer Boy,” “What Child is This” and “Peace on Earth,” to modern holiday songs like “Where Are You Christmas,” “Like It’s Christmas” and “A Winter’s Tale.” The audience is welcome to sing along to a celebratory “Joy to the World” and tap their toes to “Cool Yule in D Major.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO