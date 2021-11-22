ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cricket-Thirty six people reach out to Yorkshire’s whistleblower hotline

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – As many as 36 people have contacted Yorkshire’s new whistleblower hotline since it was launched last week following the allegations of institutional racism made by former player Azeem Rafiq, the club said on...

