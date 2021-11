Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton is not making a big deal out of the rumors that he’s on the hot seat amid the team’s poor start to the season. According to a recent report by Sam Amick and Shams Charania of The Athletic, Walton’s “job status will likely be in peril soon if the current slide continues.” The Kings are 6-8 on the season heading to Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They won their previous showdown with the Detroit Pistons, though they were on a four-game skid before that.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO