Performing Arts

MM Dance to Perform at Disney

By Nichole Hannahs
WHIZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local dance studio is spreading the holiday cheer in Disney World this Thanksgiving weekend. MM Dance Studio is putting on a...

whiznews.com

Inside the Magic

Disney World Stormtrooper Falls, Stays Down For Entire Performance

Stormtroopers aren’t the most reliable soldiers in the galaxy. Not only can they hardly hit a target and their armor seems, well, useless (?), it seems the stormtroopers at Walt Disney World, Florida can’t even walk on stage without falling down. This is all in jest, of course, Cast Members...
ORLANDO, FL
AL.com

Watch every performance by Suni Lee on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Suni Lee bid farewell to “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday night, after nine weeks and 13 performances on the ABC reality series. The Olympic medalist and Auburn University student was paired with Sasha Farber on Season 30, and the couple offered some memorable moments on the dance floor. Here’s...
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

Camilo Dances Barefoot During Quirky and Very On-Brand Latin Grammy Performance

The Colombian artist Camilo got the audience dancing with him during his quirky Latin Grammys performance, where he sang his recent hits “Vida De Rico” and “KESI.” His performance was introduced by his pregnant wife Evaluna Montaner and his father-in-law Ricardo Montaner, who said he was happy to announce that he’ll be a “grandfather for a fifth time.” Camilo, who is the most-nominated artist of the night, opened his set with the cumbia-infused “Vida De Rico,” singing inside a black-and-white room with the word “soñar,” or “dream,” behind him. He put down his guitar and stepped onto a rainbow-colored stage to...
MUSIC
allears.net

Definitive Proof That Disney Characters Know How to Dance

There are plenty of places around Disney World where you can get your groove on like Atlantic Dance Hall, Disney Junior Dance Party, or the dance parties at After Hours events! Even if you’re not much of a dancer, you’ll want to watch out for the very BEST ones in Disney World — the characters!
THEATER & DANCE
TravelPulse

Disney, Cirque du Soleil Debut New Grand Performance at Disney World

Drawn to Life, a new performance blending Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney Animation Studios, held its first performance yesterday, November 18th in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort. Drawn to Life portrays the story of the main character, Julie, who discovers one of her father’s...
MUSIC
deltastate.edu

Ephrat Asherie Dance to perform at the Bologna Performing Arts Center Nov. 18

CLEVELAND, Miss.—Ephrat Asherie Dance (EAD) will perform live Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bologna Performing Arts Center (BPAC), located on the campus of Delta State University. Tickets start at $25, and student tickets are $10. Call the BPAC Ticket Office by phone at (662) 846-4626, or visit online at www.bolognapac.com to purchase tickets.
CLEVELAND, MS
Powell Tribune

Dance performance to benefit area families and seniors

“’Twas the night before performance when all ‘crost the stage, not a child was dancing, no matter what age. The costumes were ironed and hung with such care, in hopes that an audience soon would be there.”. Cody Center for the Performing Arts will be “Taking Care of Christmas” in...
THEATER & DANCE
The Spokesman-Review

Arts Wrap: Seattle-based Spectrum Dance Theatre to perform at GU; Innovation School’s new mural

Gonzaga Dance’s annual fall production, “Dance Presents!” will feature Seattle-based professional dance company Spectrum Dance Theatre at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Gonzaga Dance will invite the ZagDancers, a group of fifth-grade students from four Title I schools, and their parents to watch the production...
THEATER & DANCE
pikecountycourier.com

Delaware Valley Dance Company to perform ‘Nutcracker’

Milford. The Delaware Valley Dance Company will perform “The Nutcracker” at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Delaware Valley High School Auditorium, Routes 6 and 209, Milford. Tickets are available at the door. Masks are required. For more information, call The Dance Center at 845-856-3373.
MILFORD, PA
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Nikki's Dance Studio students to perform in Macy's Parade

Five dancers will experience the city that never sleeps over the holiday weekend. Students from Nikki's Dance Studio in Fort Calhoun, including MacKinzey Jurey, Moria Doyle, Samantha Peterson, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
MACY, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

Blue Heaven dance performance at the Washington Pavilion Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An inspiring message of hope, love, and light danced through real-life stories of the seven stages of grief, titled Blue Heaven will be performed at the Washinton Pavilion Saturday. Director and choregrapher, Lisa Conlin, joined Dakota News Now to discuss the shows taking...
WASHINGTON STATE
kusi.com

Rock Academy Choir & Dance Group performs ‘Light of Christmas’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rock Academy Choir performed “Light of Christmas” and their dance group showcased their dance to “Jingle Bell Rock” live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego on Sunday. Rock Church Pastor Miles McPherson and Director of Liberty Station, Laurie Albrecht, joined the set to discuss details about...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Journal & Topics

Disney Does It Again: Dancing To Beat Of ‘Encanto’

“Encanto” (99 min; Rated PG for mild language, some scenes of peril, and thematic elements). 8 out of 10. “Encanto” is, if you can believe this, Walt Disney’s 60th full-length animated feature (starting in 1937 with “Snow White”), is billed as a “musical coming-of-age mystical fantasy comedy” — combining five genres, six if you include the fact it’s animated, making it a dynamic entry into the Disney treasure chest of animated classics. Disney and its subsidiary Pixar Animation have dominated the animation market for decades — and this one, “Encanto” is as ambitious as they come. The Disney Company has succeeded in presenting some of the most ambitiously mounted films that incorporate diverse casts covering complicated adult-themed stories with learning experiences for children — and young adults. And I don’t mean that to be an oxymoron statement.
MOVIES

