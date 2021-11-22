Open Space Impact Fee Allocation Will Support Humboldt Park Urban Farm

The expansion of an urban farm in the Humboldt Park community will be supported by $75,000 in Open Space Impact Fees (OSIF), under a proposal approved by City Council today.

The OSIF allocation by the Department of Planning and Development will help Chicago FarmWorks, at 407 N. Kedzie Ave., to purchase vacant lots at 411 and 419 N. Kedzie Ave. to create approximately .15 acres of additional growing space. The $82,500 project also includes site prep and fencing improvements.

Operated by the Heartland Alliance, Chicago FarmWorks has provided job training and healthy food options to residents of Humboldt Park and East Garfield Park since 2014.

The Open Space Impact Fee program leverages fees paid by residential construction projects to help offset the impact of new residents on a community area's public open spaces. Funds raised by the program are used for open space projects within the community area’s boundaries.

