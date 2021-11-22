ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild's Ryan Hartman fined, avoids suspension for slew foot on Lightning's Ross Colton

By Gavin Lee
 5 days ago
Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Department of Player Safety decided that Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman’s slew foot on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton did not rise to the level of a suspension, issuing a $4,250 fine instead. The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement based on Hartman’s current salary.

The incident occurred late in the first period on Sunday night and resulted in a tripping penalty for Hartman. He then received an additional five-minute major for fighting when Zach Bogosian engaged him almost immediately after he exited the penalty box. Colton avoided a serious injury on the play and ended up seeing nearly 16 minutes of ice time in the game.

Slew-footing has become something of a trend in the NHL this season, with several different players earning fines or suspensions for incidents similar to the one that happened in Tampa Bay. Just last week, Kevin Labanc received a one-game suspension for nearly the same thing, with the league including the explanation that “what causes this play to rise to the level of supplemental discipline is the speed the players are traveling and their proximity to the boards.”

Perhaps in the Hartman case, the league did not feel it included those same factors.

