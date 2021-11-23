Edwards, state and local officials cut ribbon on I-10 widening project from Lafayette to Breaux Bridge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The project to widen the stretch of interstate at I-49 intersection in Lafayette to Breaux Bridge is complete.

Earlier today, Governor John Bel Edwards was in Lafayette to mark the milestone with a ribbon cutting.

“The project involved pavement replacement within the existing lanes for 7.11 miles along I-10 from Interstate 49 to La. 328. An additional lane was also added in each direction. We just want to make sure this area is accessible to people who want to travel here or travel through this region,” the governor stated.

The completion of the widening project for Acadiana comes at a perfect time.

Holiday travelers are being told to expect a smoother and less congested commute along the completed corridor.

“Our businesses will spend less time and money moving their goods, family members will spend more time at home with their family members and less time in stop and go traffic; and our citizens as I mentioned will be safer on the road,” Edwards added.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson says DOTD broke ground on the project in 2017.

“In our initial application we talked about this being a multi-modal corridor; one that is steep with big trucks and all kinds of traffic coming from west of here down I-10 and north on I-49,” Wilson said.

Louisiana State Representative Vincent Pierre of Lafayette and Senator Gerald Boudreaux of Lafayette spoke during the ribbon cutting.

“In 2016, when those federal dollars came to our desks we were so happy to see there was some funding available to do this project,” Rep. Pierre stated.

“Disappointed in our congressional delegation that says the infrastructure bill brings nothing to Louisiana,” Sen. Boudreaux explained.

Louisiana State Representative Mike Huval of Breaux Bridge doubled down on the fact that 60,000 people travel along the stretch of interstate daily.

“When I-10 was first built it was engineered for 16,000 people,” Rep. Huval added.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said it’s a great day for Acadiana.

“Think about it? We have two parishes and the whole region is impacted by this project. Our state is better for this project,” Guillory noted.

According to Governor John Bel Edwards’ press release:

With the help of the FASTLANE grant, awarded in 2016 by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to the state of Louisiana to partially fund this I-10 widening project, the improvements to I-10 in Acadiana will enhance economic development opportunities, provide safer, more efficient travel for motorists, and create a better evacuation route in the event of a hurricane or other natural disaster.The project was awarded to James Construction Group, LLC of Baton Rouge for $124.7 million. Construction began in May 2017 and completed in October 2021.

