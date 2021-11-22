ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: College Basketball Hall of Fame set to induct Celtics' draft tragedy Len Bias

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

One of the greatest tragedies of modern basketball at any level and certainly among the worst events in the annals of the Boston Celtics was the unexpected passing of former University of Maryland standout Len Bias, who died of an accidental drug-induced heart arrhythmia just days after being selected by the Celtics with the second overall pick of the 1986 NBA draft.

Now, 35 years later, Bias is reportedly going to be honored with induction into the College Basketball Hall of Fame according to a new video released by the popular ABC morning television show “Good Morning America,” which features a rare interview with Bias’ mother.

Watch the clip embedded below to hear the details of this historic event for details on when and where the ceremony will be held and other important details regarding this historic event.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

