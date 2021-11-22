ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Your Pet Can And Can’t Eat From The Thanksgiving Table

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thinking of inviting your furry family member to the table this Thanksgiving? The Animal Humane Society is reminding pet owners of the holiday dinner items that dogs and cats can eat, and which they need to avoid.

First things first, the AHS says that it’s alright to give your pets a nibble from the Thanksgiving turkey, but you want to make sure that you focus on the meat rather than giving them the skin or spices. The former has high fat content, which could lead to pancreatitis, and certain spices can have a deleterious effect on canine and feline stomachs.

As for the turkey bones leftover after dinner, the AHS says keep those away from your pets at all costs. Cooked bones are a choking hazard, and could also cause obstructions in your pet’s digestive tract.

Rather than giving your pet the same bird your human family members typically enjoy on the holiday, instead consider a turkey-based treat from the pet store.

Additionally, the AHS warns that such holiday food ingredients as garlic, onions and chives are all irritating to pets in small amounts, and potentially toxic in larger amounts. Grapes and raisins can cause kidney damage, and nuts can lead to vomiting, diarrhea and possibly pancreatitis.

Holiday desserts also contain pitfalls. Chocolate is poisonous for both cats and dogs. And the AHS says that the artificial sweetener xylitol is also to be avoided.

If you want, your pet can enjoy a taste of unseasoned pumpkin or sweet potato.

And, of course, attention, playing and skritches are always the gift to end all gifts.

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

