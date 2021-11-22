ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Inslee Statement on COVID Booster Expanded Eligibility

By LocalTalk Contributor
GraysHarborTalk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jay Inslee issued a statement as the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup confirmed actions taken November 19 by FDA and CDC to recommend boosters for all adults who received their initial course of COVID- 19 vaccine...

