Inslee Statement on COVID Booster Expanded Eligibility

President Joe Biden has said the decision to delay a ban on travel to the US from countries in southern Africa, where the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 is rapidly spreading, came after consultation with his top medical advisers, including Dr Anthony Fauci.The new travel restrictions are the first to be announced since the US earlier this month opened its borders to travellers who’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Non-citizens who are not permanent residents or family members of citizens or permanent residents, and who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabwe within...
